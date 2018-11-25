Analysts: Democrats made gains, but Arizona isn’t purple yet

The vote wasn't as predictably Republican this time around, but don't call Arizona purple yet.
Political analysts say Democratic gains made in this month's election need to be cemented in future contests to ensure this year wasn't a one-off.
While Republican Gov. Doug Ducey trounced his Democratic rival, many of the races that Democrats won were nerve-rackingly close. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema nabbed a U.S. Senate seat by about 2 percentage points.
Female Democratic candidates did particularly well on Nov. 6. Along with Sinema's victory, Katie Hobbs won secretary of state, the No. 2 elected statewide post.
In other statewide races, Democrat Kathy Hoffman had the most votes to lead public schools. Democrat Sandra Kennedy was the top vote-getter for one of two open seats on Arizona's five-member utilities commission.
