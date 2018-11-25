Forum on Medicaid expansion changes postponed

A public meeting on changes to New Hampshire's expanded Medicaid program has been postponed.
The state Department of Health and Human Services has been holding forums around the state to explain the change. One meeting had been set for Monday in Concord but officials said a scheduling issue came up, and a new date has not yet been set.
The program previously used Medicaid funds to purchase private health plans for low-income residents, but in reauthorizing the program for another five years, lawmakers decided to change its structure to a more cost-effective managed care model. The plan also imposes new work requirements on enrollees and use 5 percent of liquor revenues to cover the state's cost as federal funding decreases.
Comments