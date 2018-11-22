Long, tortured road to Trump’s answers for special counsel

FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, special counsel Robert Mueller departs after a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. In the months following Mueller’s May 2017 appointment, the White House pledged its cooperation, believing it the fastest way to end the investigation. The administration produced thousands of documents demanded by the special counsel and made close President Donald Trump aides _ including his legal counsel, chief of staff and press secretary _ available for questioning. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo