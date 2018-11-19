1 Democrat, 1 Republican seem headed for Arizona commission

Final, unofficial election results show Democrat Sandra Kennedy and Republican Justin Olson headed for victory in a four-way race for two seats on Arizona's Corporation Commission.
They maintained their leads Monday evening as Maricopa County, Arizona's largest, posted the final vote counts for Arizona.
A win by Kennedy would put a woman on a utility commission that currently has five male members. Kennedy is a former commission member and former lawmaker.
A win by Olson would let him keep the commission post Republican Gov. Doug Ducey appointed him to.
The commission oversees service and rates charged by electric, water and natural gas utilities.
Republican Rodney Glassman placed a tight third for the two seats. Democrat Kiana Maria Sears was also on the ballot.
Comments