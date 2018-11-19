McAdams takes lead over Love, claims win in Utah House race

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2018, file photo, Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams answers a question as he and U.S. Rep. Mia Love participate in a debate in Sandy, Utah, as the two battle for Utah’s 4th Congressional District. McAdams declared victory Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in the tight race, but Love didn’t concede and The Associated Press has not called the race. Deseret News, via AP, Pool, File Scott G Winterton