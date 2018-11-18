Firefighter sees lessons for Montana in California blazes

FILE - This Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 file photo shows the Malibu, Calif., villa of German TV presenter Thomas Gottschalk lying in ruins from the Woolsey fire. Craig Williams, the chief of Evergreen, Mont., Fire Rescue, has been assisting firefighters in Malibu. He told the Flathead Beacon on Friday, Nov. 16, that the devastating fires hitting California could happen in Montana and the state’s residents should be prepared. Reed Saxon, File AP Photo