New black officers, court officials rethinking US policing

A new wave of black law enforcement officers and court officials elected in the midterms could help bring changes to the U.S. justice system.
A Texas county elected 17 judges who are black women, and five counties in North Carolina elected African-American sheriffs for the first time.
In Birmingham, Alabama, voters in the state's most populous county elected a black district attorney and a black sheriff for the first time. The new Jefferson County sheriff, Mark Pettway, favors policies including more jailhouse education programs and decriminalization of marijuana. He says law enforcement must become smarter, not harder.
A Justice Department report released in 2013 shows law enforcement agencies have become more racially and ethnically diverse. Yet the nation's overall law enforcement community remains overwhelmingly white and male.
