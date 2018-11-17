Trump: EPA’s acting chief will be named to post permanently

EPA acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler, smiles as he is recognized by President Donald Trump during a Medal of Freedom ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Also pictured is Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, left, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, second from right. Wheeler, a former congressional aide and lobbyist who has led the EPA since his scandal-plagued predecessor resigned earlier this year, got Trump’s nod for the permanent job. Trump made the announcement in passing at a White House ceremony for Presidential Medal of Freedom honorees. Andrew Harnik AP Photo