Robert P. Harrington, seated in background, who represents Republican U.S. Rep. Mia Love’s lawsuit, looks on as Deputy Salt Lake County attorney Bridget K. Romano, foreground, speaks in Third District Court, Thursday Nov. 15, 2018, in West Jordan, Utah. A Utah judge has reserved a decision on a lawsuit in a tight House race filed by a Republican incumbent who is seeking to halt vote counting in a Democratic-leaning county that’s key to the outcome. Judge James Gardner heard arguments Thursday in the lawsuit filed by U.S. Rep Mia Love, but ended the hearing without making a ruling.
Robert P. Harrington, seated in background, who represents Republican U.S. Rep. Mia Love’s lawsuit, looks on as Deputy Salt Lake County attorney Bridget K. Romano, foreground, speaks in Third District Court, Thursday Nov. 15, 2018, in West Jordan, Utah. A Utah judge has reserved a decision on a lawsuit in a tight House race filed by a Republican incumbent who is seeking to halt vote counting in a Democratic-leaning county that’s key to the outcome. Judge James Gardner heard arguments Thursday in the lawsuit filed by U.S. Rep Mia Love, but ended the hearing without making a ruling. Rick Bowmer, Pool AP Photo
Robert P. Harrington, seated in background, who represents Republican U.S. Rep. Mia Love’s lawsuit, looks on as Deputy Salt Lake County attorney Bridget K. Romano, foreground, speaks in Third District Court, Thursday Nov. 15, 2018, in West Jordan, Utah. A Utah judge has reserved a decision on a lawsuit in a tight House race filed by a Republican incumbent who is seeking to halt vote counting in a Democratic-leaning county that’s key to the outcome. Judge James Gardner heard arguments Thursday in the lawsuit filed by U.S. Rep Mia Love, but ended the hearing without making a ruling. Rick Bowmer, Pool AP Photo

National Politics

Utah judge rejects US Rep. Mia Love’s bid to stop vote count

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and BRADY McCOMBS Associated Press

November 16, 2018 01:43 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

A Utah judge has rejected a bid by Republican U.S. Rep. Mia Love to halt vote counting in a Democratic-leaning county that's key to the outcome of a tight House race.

Judge James Gardner made the decision Friday in a lawsuit by Love, who's trailing Democratic challenger Ben McAdams. He's leading by about 1,000 votes, with more results expected to be released later in the day.

The Love campaign argued it must have a path to challenge voter signatures on mail-in ballots if they didn't seem to match those on file in Democratic-leaning Salt Lake County.

But the county says there's no law giving candidates that right and allowing the challenge could mean a violation of voters' private ballots.

Utah voting is done primarily by mail.

  Comments  