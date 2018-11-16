Utah judge rejects US Rep. Mia Love’s bid to stop vote count

A Utah judge has rejected a bid by Republican U.S. Rep. Mia Love to halt vote counting in a Democratic-leaning county that's key to the outcome of a tight House race.
Judge James Gardner made the decision Friday in a lawsuit by Love, who's trailing Democratic challenger Ben McAdams. He's leading by about 1,000 votes, with more results expected to be released later in the day.
The Love campaign argued it must have a path to challenge voter signatures on mail-in ballots if they didn't seem to match those on file in Democratic-leaning Salt Lake County.
But the county says there's no law giving candidates that right and allowing the challenge could mean a violation of voters' private ballots.
Utah voting is done primarily by mail.
