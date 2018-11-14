Gov. Brown picks top aide for California high court vacancy

This undated photo provided by the Office of the Governor of California shows Joshua Groban. With only weeks left in office, Gov. Jerry Brown named Groban, 45, one of his senior advisers Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, to fill a long-running vacancy on the California Supreme Court. The Democratic governor nominated Groban, of Los Angeles, who has overseen Brown’s appointment of about 600 judges since 2011. Brown said the appointments have been praised as the most diverse in state history. (Office of the Governor of California via AP) Elizabeth Lippman AP