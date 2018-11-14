South Carolina police officer shoots, wounds man with knife

State police are investigating after an officer in South Carolina shot and wounded a suspect approaching him with a knife.
State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said a Spartanburg police officer responded to a call at a convenience store early Wednesday when a man came out of the building with a knife.
Berry said the man refused to obey orders to drop the knife and stop. Berry said the officer tried to stun the man and fired when the stun gun had no effect.
The man was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center for treatment. There was no immediate word on his condition.
Berry said the officer was not hurt.
Both the officer and the suspect are white men. Their names have not been released.
Comments