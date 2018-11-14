Plaque honoring late Medal of Honor recipient is unveiled

A plaque has been unveiled at the Kentucky Capitol to honor a World War II Army intelligence officer who received the Medal of Honor posthumously this year.
Gov. Matt Bevin's office said the plaque unveiled Tuesday in the Capitol Rotunda honors 1st Lt. Garlin M. Conner, who died in 1998. His widow, Pauline Conner, participated in the ceremony with Bevin.
Bevin also presented Conner's widow with a gubernatorial proclamation and a Kentucky flag that was flown over the state Capitol.
Conner was honored for volunteering in January 1945, though wounded, to go to the front line near the town of Houssen, France, during the Battle of the Bulge to direct artillery fire against German enemy forces. The artillery fire is credited with killing 50 German soldiers and wounding 100 more, repelling their assault.
