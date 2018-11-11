Andrew Gillum the Democrat candidate for governor speaks at a news conference on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla. Gillum has withdrawn his concession in the Florida gubernatorial race following a recount. ”I am replacing my words of concession with an uncompromised and unapologetic call that we count every single vote,” Gillum said.
National Politics

Florida, Georgia testing strength of new Dem coalition

By STEVE PEOPLES Associated Press

November 11, 2018 01:29 PM

NEW YORK

For much of the country, the 2018 midterm season is over.

But unresolved races in Florida and Georgia are testing the strength of a Trump-era political realignment among voters by culture and class.

In both states, fresh-faced African-American Democratic candidates for governor trailed their older, white Republican competitors by a tiny fraction of the electorate on Saturday.

They trailed even after Democrats elsewhere won the House majority thanks to a coalition of suburban women, young people and minorities. That same coalition may not be enough to score decisive victories in Florida and Georgia, however.

Win or lose, Democrats see signs of hope — and danger — in both states as their party begins to eye the next presidential contest.

