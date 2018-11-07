US Sen. Warren avoids 2020 talk in post-midterm speech

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks at Brown University in Providence, R.I., Wednesday Nov. 7, 2018. Warren, who has pledged to take a hard look at a run for president, won re-election to a second six-year term. With Tuesday’s victory, the focus on her next move is intensifying with supporters and critics scouring her words and actions for hints about whether she will launch a 2020 White House campaign. The Providence Journal via AP, Pool Bob Breidenbach