The Latest: Walker congratulates Dunleavy in governor’s race

The Latest on the Alaska governor's race (all times local):
11:30 a.m.
Alaska Gov. Bill Walker has congratulated Republican Mike Dunleavy "for earning the responsibility of becoming Alaska's next Governor."
Walker's comments came in a tweet Wednesday.
Dunleavy declared victory over Democrat Mark Begich in the race, which The Associated Press has not yet called.
Walker is an independent who ended his campaign last month. He said his team stands by to support Dunleavy and his staff and guarantee a smooth transition.
11:15 a.m.
Democrat Mark Begich has conceded the Alaska governor's race to Republican Mike Dunleavy. The Associated Press hasn't called the race.
Begich, in a statement, says he spoke with Dunleavy Wednesday to congratulate him.
He says the stakes are too high for divisive politics and encouraged Alaskans to stay engaged.
Dunleavy had declared victory early Wednesday, and said he was humbled by the trust voters had placed in him.
The race was upended last month, when Gov. Bill Walker ended his campaign. Walker's decision came days after Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott resigned over what Walker described as an inappropriate overture to a woman.
Walker said he worried Dunleavy would undo some of the major policies he supported and voted for Begich.
10:20 a.m.
Republican Mike Dunleavy has declared victory in the Alaska governor's race.
The Associated Press has not yet called the race.
Dunleavy's main rival in the race was Democrat Mark Begich. When asked Wednesday if Begich had conceded, his campaign manager, Nora Morse, said by text message that the campaign had yet to issue a statement.
Dunleavy had said he felt good about the race, which he said would be a watershed.
In a statement early Wednesday, he said he was humbled by the trust voters had placed in him.
The race was upended last month, when Gov. Bill Walker ended his campaign. Walker's decision came days after Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott resigned over what Walker described as an inappropriate overture to a woman.
Walker said he voted for Begich.
