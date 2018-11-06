South Carolina woman calls 911 for help getting to polls

A woman in South Carolina says she called 911 after waiting outside her polling place for 45 minutes to get help because she is disabled.
Sandy Hanebrink told the Anderson Independent-Mail that she can't walk inside her polling place at an Anderson church because she can't walk on the gravel or grass where vehicles have to park.
Hanebrink says she tried to flag down poll workers and call Anderson County's election hotline before calling 911.
Poll workers came out after she made her call.
Poll manager Michael Bratcher says workers weren't aware people were waiting outside and he didn't have enough workers to monitor voters inside and possible curbside voting outside.
