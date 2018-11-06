The Latest: No serious problems seen in Louisiana voting

The Latest on Louisiana elections (all times local):
11:35 a.m.
No significant problems have been reported as voters cast their ballots in Louisiana.
The secretary of state's office reported only one polling location was affected because of the severe weather that moved across the state. The report says power was only out for about 15 minutes and the voting machines were not affected because of battery backups.
Polls did not open as scheduled at 6 a.m. Tuesday at a middle school in the town of Iowa in Calcasieu Parish. Clerk of Court Lynn Jones says there was a miscommunication about getting the doors unlocked at J.I. Watson Middle School.
Voters are taking part in a special election for secretary of state. There is also a proposed constitutional amendment to require a unanimous jury for all felony convictions.
12:45 a.m.
Louisiana has one statewide position on the ballot - a special election to fill a secretary of state seat vacated because of a sexual harassment scandal.
Beyond filling that elections chief job, Louisiana voters Tuesday are deciding whether to return six U.S. House incumbents to Washington for another term and whether to rewrite six provisions in the state constitution.
Among the constitutional amendments are proposals that would require unanimous jury verdicts for all felony convictions in Louisiana and would make convicted felons in Louisiana wait five years after serving their sentences before they can run for office.
The packed primary competition for secretary of state and for Louisiana's other seats has lacked the attention-grabbing nature of state races around the country.
Runoff elections, as needed, will be Dec. 8.
