The Latest: Polls open in Indiana; Senate race tops ballot

The Latest on the midterm election in Indiana (all times local):
6:15 a.m.
Polls are now open in most of Indiana where Democrats face stiff challenges in the midterm election as they try to hold a U.S. Senate seat and cut into the Republican Party's grip on most congressional seats.
Sen Joe Donnelly is locked in a tough fight with GOP businessman Mike Braun. The race saw two campaign appearances for Braun by President Donald Trump and one for Donnelly by former President Barack Obama in the waning days.
Indiana's nine congressional seats are up for grabs, but only two GOP seats there are considered in play.
Three other statewide races — those for secretary of state, state auditor and treasurer — are also on the ballot. Hoosier voters will also decide whether Indiana's constitution should be amended for the second time in two years.
9:05 p.m.
