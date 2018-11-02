President Donald Trump talks about immigration and border security from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.
National Politics

Trump pledges asylum crackdown, tent cities; is it legal?

By JILL COLVIN and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

November 02, 2018 01:22 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump says he plans to sign an order next week that could lead to the large-scale detention of migrants crossing the southern border and bar anyone caught crossing illegally from claiming asylum — two legally dubious proposals that mark his latest election-season barrage against illegal immigration.

Trump also said he had told the U.S. military mobilizing at the southwest border that if U.S. troops face rock-throwing migrants, they should react as though the rocks were "rifles."

He made his comments at the White House in a rambling, campaign-style speech that was billed as a response to caravans of migrants traveling slowly by foot toward the U.S. border. It comes just days before midterm elections.

