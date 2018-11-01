Kentucky doctor convicted of fraud sentenced to prison

A federal judge has sentenced an eastern Kentucky doctor convicted of health care fraud to 42 months in prison.
News outlets report U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove also ordered Dr. Anis Chalhoub to pay restitution of $257,515 and a $50,000 fine during Tuesday's sentencing hearing in London.
The Department of Justice said Chalhoub implanted medically unnecessary pacemakers in his patients and billed it to Medicare and Medicaid. Prosecutors said Chalhoub implanted dozens of unnecessary pacemakers in patients at St. Joseph London hospital between 2007 and 2011.
Chalhoub was convicted of the federal counts after a 12-day trial in April.
