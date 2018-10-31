Rehnquist once proposed to O’Connor, biographer says

FILE - In this May 8, 2001 file photo, Chief Justice of the United States William Rehnquist addresses a meeting of the Federal Justices Association in Arlington, Va. NPR’s “Morning Edition” reports author Evan Thomas found Rehnquist’s letter to Sandra Day O’Connor while researching his upcoming book, “First.” The two dated while students at Stanford Law School in the early 1950s. They had broken up, but remained friends. Rehnquist graduated and in a March 29 letter, wrote: “To be specific, Sandy, will you marry me this summer?” She said no. Hillery Smith Garrison, File AP Photo