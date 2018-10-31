AG’s office offering hotline to report election violations

Kentucky's attorney general says a hotline has been set up for people to report violations of state election laws.
Attorney General Andy Beshear says his office's hotline is available during regular business hours and open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Eastern time) on Election Day next Tuesday. The hotline number is 800-328-VOTE (8683).
The attorney general's office has jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute election law violations.
On Election Day, investigators from the attorney general's office are located throughout the state and can immediately respond to complaints.
Beshear's office says it will provide public hotline updates during Tuesday's election. The updates will include the number and types of complaints received on the hotline leading up to the election.
Comments