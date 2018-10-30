A week before election, McSally focuses on border security

A photograph of Corine Turner, who was murdered by an immigrant living in the United States illegally, is displayed as Carrie Utz speaks, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Mesa, Ariz. Utz was speaking at a news conference held by U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., who is running for the U.S. Senate. McSally was drawing attention to “angel families”, people who lost loved ones at the hands of immigrants living the the United States illegally. Matt York AP Photo