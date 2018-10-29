Independent Alan Caron drops out of Maine governor’s race

Independent entrepreneur Alan Caron has made good on his promise to drop out of the Maine governor's race if he didn't think he could win.
Caron announced Monday that he's abandoning his bid for governor — and that he's endorsing Democratic Attorney General Janet Mills for governor. He said Mills will work to bring people together and to improve the economy and health care.
Also in the race are Republican businessman Shawn Moody and independent state Treasurer Terry Hayes.
Caron largely self-funded his campaign. The former political and business consultant said it's time for Maine to stop looking to the past, and to embrace the future. He said he was committed to reducing the use of fossil fuels through his support of solar power.
