Heller rallies with Pence after parade in northern Nevada

Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller is spending a crucial weekend before Election Day drumming up support at a statehood parade and rally with Vice President Mike Pence in northern Nevada.
Heller spent Saturday morning at the Nevada Day celebration in his hometown of Carson City, where he appeared at a pancake breakfast and hosted a chili feed.
He also rode horseback in a cowboy hat and western style-suit in the parade.
His Democratic challenger, Rep. Jacky Rosen, was also in the parade, waving to the crowd while riding in a blue convertible.
Heller is the only Republican senator running for re-election in a state Democrat Hillary Clinton won in 2016. His race is considered one of Democrats' best chances to flip a seat.
Pence is scheduled to rally with Heller in a hangar at the Carson City airport.
