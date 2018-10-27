Sometimes a ballot issue isn’t really about the issue

The outcome of one of the nation's most critical Senate races could come down to an unrelated question: how North Dakota residents feel about blocking noncitizens from voting.
It's already illegal for noncitizens to vote, but a leading Republican has put the issue on the November ballot in hopes of getting bringing out a flood of conservative voters. The idea is to help Republican Kevin Cramer to victory in his close Senate race with Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.
The tactic is also on display in California, where Republicans hope a proposal to repeal a gas tax increase attracts the kind of voter who will help them hang on to some House seats.
In other states, marijuana legalization measures could boost turnout for Democratic candidates.
