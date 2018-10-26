Young, Galvin to debate in Alaska US House race

Republican U.S. Rep. Don Young and independent Alyse Galvin are scheduled to face off in a debate Friday in Alaska's U.S. House race.
The "Debate for the State" is sponsored by Anchorage TV station KTUU and Alaska Public Media. It is being carried across the state.
Young, 85, has held Alaska's lone House seat since 1973. He is the longest-serving current member, earning the moniker "dean" of the House.
Young has touted his seniority and effectiveness. But Galvin counters that Alaskans are ready for a change.
Galvin is an education advocate who won the Democratic primary to challenge Young. If she is successful in the Nov. 6 election, she would be the first woman to represent Alaska in the House.
The latest Federal Election Commission reports show Galvin has raised more money than Young, who enjoys widespread name recognition. Galvin has been traveling the state and has been a regular presence on social media.
Galvin has said she wants comprehensive health coverage for everyone. But she said there are things that can be done to fix the existing system in the meantime, including enacting policies that lower prescription drug costs.
A forum last week between Young and Galvin, at the Alaska Federation of Natives conference, ended on an odd note. Video shows Galvin recoiling and saying, "That hurts," as Young shakes her hand. He said he was sorry.
Galvin later called it a "cheap, bully stunt," but said she wanted to focus on more substantive issues.
