The Latest: UNICEF highlights perils for children on caravan

Central American migrants rest as a thousands-strong caravan slowly making its way toward the U.S. border stops for the night in Pijijiapan, Chiapas state, Mexico, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Little by little, sickness, fear, and police harassment are whittling down the migrant caravan making its way to the U.S. border, with many of the 4,000 to 5,000 migrants camped overnight in the southern town of Mapastepec complaining of exhaustion. Rebecca Blackwell AP Photo