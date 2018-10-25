Bloomberg pumps $9 million into California House races

A political committee backed by billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is spending nearly $9 million to help two Democrats in tight congressional races against Southern California Republican incumbents.
Federal records Thursday show Independence USA is spending more than $4 million on TV ads opposing Rep. Dana Rohrabacher in Orange County's 48th District.
Rohrabacher is in a toss-up race with Democrat Harley Rouda.
The super PAC also invested $4.5 million on ads supporting Democrat Katie Hill. She's trying to oust Rep. Steve Knight in the 25th District.
Bloomberg disclosed earlier this year that he intends to spend tens of millions of dollars to support Democratic congressional candidates as the party attempts to seize control of the House.
