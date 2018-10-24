Maine Dems hold absentee ballot advantage as election looms

Democrats are outpacing Republicans when it comes to absentee voting in Maine.
All told, nearly 100,000 absentee ballots had been requested as of this week. An analysis by The Associated Press indicates Democrats accounted for 45 percent of requests, Republicans 27 percent and unenrolled voters 25 percent.
Those track roughly with returned ballots with less than two weeks to Election Day: 19,470 for Democrats, 12,965 for Republicans and 10,708 for unenrolled voters.
Democrats outnumber Republicans in Maine, so they have a natural edge.
But the absentee ballot numbers were much closer four years ago in an election in which Republican Gov. Paul LePage won a second term.
There is no early voting in Maine. Absentee ballot can be cast ahead of time but they're not tallied until Election Day.
