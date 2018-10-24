More than 1 million absentee ballots requested in Ohio

State election officials say more than a million absentee ballots have been requested ahead of the Nov. 6 general election.
The Ohio Secretary of State's Office says an estimated 1,053,697 absentee ballots had been requested and 332,663 had been cast statewide as of Oct. 19. The office said Tuesday that at that same point in 2014, a total of nearly 810,000 absentee ballots had been requested by Ohio voters and more than 272,000 ballots had been cast.
Officials say this year's totals include more than 8,620 absentee ballots requested from military and overseas voters and nearly 2,160 that have been cast.
Voters will choose a new governor, decide a U.S. Senate race and other state and federal races, and vote on a statewide drug sentencing issue.
Comments