Annual race honors slain New Hampshire journalist

Members of New Hampshire's Congressional delegation were among those honoring slain journalist James Foley at a 5k race in Rochester.
The 4th annual Foley Foundation 5k Freedom Run was held Saturday. It raises money for a foundation Foley's parents created after their son's death. Foley, who grew up in Rochester, was kidnapped in northern Syria in 2012 and killed in August 2014.
The foundation advocates for the release of American hostages and keeping journalists reporting in conflict zones safe.
Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, and Rep. Carol Shea-Porter, spoke at the race Saturday.
