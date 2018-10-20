Democrats eye 2 competitive House races in red state Indiana

Democrats hoping to retake the U.S. House on Election Day probably won't get much help from Indiana voters, who will decide who holds the state's nine congressional seats for the next two years.
Republicans hold seven of those seats, and Democrats the two others. Political observers say the two parties will likely hold onto those districts, including the heavily Republican 6th District, where Greg Pence is seeking the seat his younger brother, Vice President Mike Pence, once held.
But observers say there's a chance of upsets in the 9th and 2nd districts, which are deemed Indiana's most competitive congressional races.
U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth faces Democrat Liz Watson in southern and south-central Indiana's 9th District, while U.S. Rep. Rep. Jackie Walorski faces Democrat Mel Hall in northern Indiana's 2nd District.
