LePage says health “excellent” after cardiac “issue”

Republican Gov. Paul LePage calls his health "excellent" following a "cardiac issue."
LePage spoke Thursday on C-SPAN's Washington Journal. LePage has declined to discuss medical treatment he received for suffering "discomfort" Aug. 25 while visiting family in New Brunswick.
LePage said though doctors haven't determined what caused the discomfort, there was no damage to his heart.
LePage previously told The Associated Press doctors summoned a LifeFlight helicopter to take him to a Bangor hospital. Doctors advised him to skip a recent European trade mission.
The term-limited governor's term is up in January. LePage said politics is out of his life and he wants to spend time with his wife.
LePage said low approval ratings don't bother him. He praised Maine's economy and said voters knew he wouldn't be "politically correct."
