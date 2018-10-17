Early voting kicks off in Tennessee

Early voting is now open for the upcoming November midterm elections in Tennessee.
Starting Wednesday, voters can cast their ballots early through Nov. 1. Only those already registered to vote can participate now that Tennessee's registration deadline has passed.
Early voting locations are available at county election commission offices, as well as satellite voting locations, and are open Monday through Saturdays. To find your local early voting site, check your county's website or download the GoVote TN mobile app.
Tennesseans must bring a valid driver's license or photo ID issued by the state of Tennessee, a U.S. passport, a military photo ID or a Tennessee handgun carry permit. Out-of-state photo ID, college student IDs or local municipal IDs are not accepted.
Election Day is Nov. 6.
