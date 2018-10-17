Republican candidate Leonard Lance, left, shakes hands with Democratic candidate Tom Malinowski prior to a U.S. Congressional District 7 debate, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Newark, N.J.
Republican candidate Leonard Lance, left, shakes hands with Democratic candidate Tom Malinowski prior to a U.S. Congressional District 7 debate, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Newark, N.J. Julio Cortez AP Photo
Republican candidate Leonard Lance, left, shakes hands with Democratic candidate Tom Malinowski prior to a U.S. Congressional District 7 debate, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Newark, N.J. Julio Cortez AP Photo

National Politics

GOP’s Lance, Democrat Malinowski trade attacks in debate

The Associated Press

October 17, 2018 09:39 PM

NEWARK, N.J.

Republican Rep. Leonard Lance called his Democratic rival a "carpetbagger," and Tom Malinowski said he doesn't see "a lot of fight" in the incumbent during a debate Wednesday that at times grew testy.

The forum was televised statewide on NJTV. They're competing in the closely watched 7th District.

They also sparred over issues including health care and whether Nancy Pelosi should be the next House speaker if Democrats win control.

Malinowski, who was raised in the state, returned to New Jersey to pursue the seat after a career in Washington.

Lance says he helped secure disaster aid for Puerto Rico and sponsored legislation to address opioid addiction.

Lance is seeking his sixth term. Malinowski was an assistant state department secretary under former President Barack Obama.

  Comments  