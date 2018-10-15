Election has potential to change New Mexico appeals court

With five open seats on the New Mexico Court of Appeals, the upcoming election has the potential to change the makeup of the judicial panel.
The court currently is made up of six men and four women and is equally split between Democrats and Republicans.
Judge J. Miles Hanisee must stand for retention and Judge Michael Vigil is seeking a position on the state Supreme Court.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that if all the challengers win, Hanisee is not retained and Vigil leaves for the Supreme Court, the 10-member panel would have an unprecedented eight spots filled by women and two vacant positions to which the state's next governor could appoint new judges.
All the candidates are using public financing to fund their campaigns.
