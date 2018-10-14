North Dakota Democrat Heitkamp scrambles to catch Cramer

In this Oct. 11, 2018, photo, U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp talks to North Dakota State University students during a campaign event at the Fargo, N.D. college. Heitkamp is considered the underdog in her race against Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer, who is running for Senate this time in a state that President Donald Trump won by 36 points. Heitkamp told the students that they can make a difference in the final outcome. Dave Kolpack AP Photo