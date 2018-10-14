US lacks Latino historical sites and landmarks, scholars say

This July 6, 2017 photo shows a makeshift memorial to Hispanic Civil War Union soldiers who fought in the Battle of Glorieta Pass in Northern New Mexico outside Santa Fe. It’s a typical representation for many sites linked to U.S. Latino history: It’s shabby, largely unknown and always at risk of disappearing if it weren’t for a handful of history aficionados. The lack of historical markers and preserved historical sites connected to Latino civil rights worries scholars who feel the scarcity is affecting how Americans see Hispanics in U.S. history. Russell Contreras AP Photo