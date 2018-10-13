Arkansas schools regularly suspend truant kids despite ban

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2014, file photo, two students walk in a hallway at Little Rock Central High School in Little Rock, Ark. Dozens of Arkansas schools have continued to suspend children who repeatedly miss classes five years after the state banned the use of out-of-school suspension as a punishment for truancy. Because there’s no language in the law that specifies which state agency is responsible for its enforcement, it has essentially gone unenforced since its passage in 2013. Danny Johnston, File AP Photo