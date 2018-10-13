Alabama eyeing constitutional amendment on abortion

Alabama voters will decide whether to add anti-abortion language into the state constitution that the state recognizes the "rights of unborn children"
The measure does not impact abortion access unless Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion, is reversed.
Rick Renshaw of the Alliance for a Pro-Life Alabama said the amendment is a policy declaration for voters to show they believe in protecting the rights and lives of "unborn babies."
Opponents argue the broad wording would position the state to ban abortion if Roe is overturned.
Katie Glenn of Planned Parenthood Southeast said it would pave the way to a ban on abortions.
