Congress heads toward postelection fight over border wall

FILE - In this March 13, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during as he reviews border wall prototypes, in San Diego, as Rodney Scott, the Border Patrol’s San Diego sector chief, listens. Congress is heading toward a post-election showdown over President Donald Trump’s border wall, as GOP leaders signal they’re willing to engage in hardball tactics that could spark a partial government shutdown and the president revs up midterm crowds for the wall, a centerpiece of his 2016 campaign and a top White House priority. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo