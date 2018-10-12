Mitt Romney to stump for Senate hopeful Martha McSally

Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney is expected to be in Arizona to stump for GOP Senate candidate Martha McSally.
The practicing Mormon is set to appear at a McSally rally on Friday afternoon in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert, which is a heavily Mormon area.
McSally is in a tight race with Democrat Kyrsten Sinema. Both congresswomen are vacating their positions to run for Sen. Jeff Flake's seat.
Flake opted not to run for re-election.
The rally comes just days after early voting began in Arizona.
Romney is currently running for Senate in Utah. Unlike the Arizona race, polling in Utah indicates almost certain victory for the former Massachusetts governor.
