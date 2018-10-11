Schimel’s DOJ investigated employee who talked to reporter

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel investigated a former assistant attorney general after he made critical remarks in a newspaper story.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that Schimel's office was looking into whether the retiree provided confidential information to the press about a deal with state Department of Justice struck with a polluter.
Thomas Dawson was the state's top environmental lawyer before retiring in January 2017. Dawson tells the Journal Sentinel that he provided his opinion and no documents when he talked with a newspaper reporter in March 2017.
Dawson told the newspaper then that he and other attorneys had recommended a hefty fine against Minnesota-based 3M but was overridden by higher-ups in the agency.
Schimel spokesman Alec Hanna says Dawson provided "confidential information" to the reporter, but didn't specify what that was.
