US attorneys praise crime reduction program

Federal prosecutors in Alabama are praising the revival of a Department of Justice program that targets gun and gang violence.
Local news outlets report the three U.S. attorneys held a Friday news conference lauding "Project Safe Neighborhoods."
Attorney General Jeff Sessions last year announced the renewed emphasis of the crime fighting strategy initiated under President George W. Bush but that had fallen out of favor in recent years.
U.S. Attorney Jay Town said the partnership has led to the prosecution of more violent criminals in the federal court system "where sentences do not suffer the sanctuary of parole."
In Montgomery, a priority was placed on firearm prosecutions. A task force targeted areas with high number of shootings.
U.S. Attorney Louis Franklin said they went after the "worst of the worst."
