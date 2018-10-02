Elderly man hit, killed by car in northwestern Montana ID’d

Authorities have released the name of an elderly man who was hit and killed by a car in northwestern Montana.
The Flathead Beacon reports 89-year-old William Winter was struck in Kalispell on Thursday and died at a nearby hospital. Investigators say a witness told them a burgundy minivan hit the man and left the scene.
The driver later called law enforcement to report the accident.
Detective David Massie says the Kalispell Police Department is working with the Flathead County Attorney's Office to determine if charges should be filed.
