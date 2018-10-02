Watchdog: US unprepared for ‘zero tolerance’ immigration

FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo, then-Customs and Border Protection U.S. Border Patrol Acting Chief Carla Provost takes questions as the Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on the Trump administration’s policies on immigration enforcement and family reunification efforts, on Capitol Hill in Washington. For the first time in the 94-year history of the U.S. Border Patrol, a woman is in charge. Provost was named to the position in August 2018 after serving as acting chief since April 2017 J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo