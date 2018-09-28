Alaskans protest Kavanaugh nomination, urge no vote

Molly Knight, right, takes part in a demonstration objecting to the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for U.S. Supreme Court justice rally outside the office of U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. Demonstrators are urging Murkowski to vote no on the nomination. Murkowski has not said how she will vote. Dan Joling AP Photo