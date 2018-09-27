National Politics

Officer shoots person in struggle on northern Indiana street

The Associated Press

September 27, 2018 05:57 AM

WARSAW, Ind.

Authorities say a police officer has shot and wounded a person during a struggle along a street in northern Indiana.

State police say the Warsaw Police Department responded Wednesday night to a report of an unknown person at a house and the person left before officers arrived. The person was spotted trying to get into passing cars before encountering a police officer.

Police say the officer attempted to stop the person with a stun gun, but it didn't have an effect, and the officer shot the person in the right arm. The wound was described as non-life-threatening.

The officer wasn't hurt. Names or other details about those involved weren't immediately released. The encounter and shooting are under investigation.

