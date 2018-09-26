Judge OKs Mississippi city’s annexation of nearby community

A judge is approving a plan for a Mississippi city to annex part of an unincorporated community.
WDAM-TV reports Jones County Chancery Court Judge James Bell on Tuesday approved Laurel's plan to annex the Pendorff community south of Laurel's city limits.
A bench trial on the annexation was held last week. Some Pendorff residents and the city of Ellisville oppose the boundary expansion.
A representative of the Pendorff Community Association says the group plans to appeal. They say Laurel has done a poor job of meeting upgrade promises in areas it has previously annexed.
Bell, though, says the city has the capacity to provide sewer, water and police protection to the area. The city has said it will invest $16.5 million into infrastructure improvements over five years.
